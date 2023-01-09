UPDATE:

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — The lockdown has been lifted, according to Jeff Haney with the Canyons School District.

Police have determined the threat to be not credible.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Jan 9, 2023 / 01:44 PM MST

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Corner Canyon High School has reportedly been placed on a locked down after a message was interpreted as a potential threat.

According to Jeff Haney of Canyons School District, Draper Police received a call that reportedly threatened Corner Canyon High. Following emergency protocols, all students and staff were immediately placed on lockdown in the current classes and locations they were in at the time of the threat.

Police reportedly arrived quickly and began a thorough investigation of the threat by sweeping the school. Haney told ABC4 the sweep was still in progress, but a portion of the school that had been checked has “proven that this threat may not be credible.”

The entire school will still be swept by police with staff and students still on lockdown as a precaution.

No additional information has been provided.