Utah (ABC4) — You may have heard that cops love coffee but in Utah, their favorite drink might just be lemonade… at least during the summer.

The #CopsAndLemonade challenge is heating up across the state nearly as fast as the weather. For one West Bountiful boy, the challenge helped save his lemonade stand on Pioneer Day. For the officers involved, the challenge is about supporting young entrepreneurs and building community bonds.

“I was a little bit sad but when the first person came, I was happy,” Robert Holmes told ABC4. The young boy set up a lemonade stand in West Bountiful on Pioneer Day. He was excited to make a little money. However, after an hour without any customers, that excitement dwindled a bit. His mom jumped in to help and posted a picture of her son’s lemonade stand on a community Facebook page. “And about 30 minutes later, the police came,” Jennifer Campbell stated.

Jennifer Campbell said the Bountiful Police Department saw her post, replied saying officers were on their way and kept their word. Four officers showed up, bought her son’s lemonade, and then stayed to visit for a while. “It was really touching to see them take that time for my little boy,” Campbell said. “It was really touching and so sweet of them because I know they’re busy.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Bountiful Police Department is one of many taking part in the online #CopsAndLemonade challenge. It’s a challenge the Kaysville Police Department helped make popular.

“So, we’ll just post and ask anyone in the state to go and visit these lemonade stands, and they can get a point for every officer that shows up at the stand,” Kaysville Problem-Oriented Policing Officer Alexis Benson explained. Originally, the competition was between officers within the department, but the invitation now extends to police and fire departments across the state.

Officer Benson said that the Kaysville Police Department has visited more than 100 stands so far this summer. She added, “Obviously since it’s our challenge, we always hope to win.” Parents can tag the police department on social media to let them know about their child’s lemonade stand, or the child can call the police department to let them know.

The friendly competition brings bragging rights to the winning department. However, there is a greater purpose behind the activity. “We just want these kids to know that we’re here, we’re supportive of them, we love what they’re doing, and we can be friends,” Officer Benson stated. She said this helps create a stronger bond and trust between the community and the police department.

For Robert Holmes, having officers show up to his stand also helped boost his business. Shortly after the officers arrived, other customers began to trickle in. By the end of the day, he had run out of one type of lemonade that he was selling and served about 100 people.

What makes this even more impressive is that the young boy prefers water on a hot day. “I’m not a big fan of lemonade,” he said. ABC4 Reporter Kade Garner responded: “What? But you sell it?” Holmes then said, “I know that a lot of people like lemonade. I know that. It matters what other people like, not what you like.” He then emphasized that the customer is always right.

“What I was going to do with the money is buy an RV to travel the world,” Holmes said. “It’s always been a dream.”