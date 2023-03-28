SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man who was previously convicted twice of enticing and luring a minor has been sentenced on Tuesday, March 28, to 10 years in prison on a similar criminal charge.

According to the U.S. District Court of Utah, Christopher Philip Padilla, 33, admitted to communicating with a 13-year-old girl with the intention of engaging in sexual activity with her. The girl, however, turned out to be an undercover officer.

Court documents state that Padilla used Facebook Messenger and his phone to talk to a 13-year-old girl between September 2020 and January 2021. On Jan. 15, 2021, Padilla drove to a location in Salt Lake City to meet up with the girl, who was an undercover officer.

Salt Lake City police arrested him shortly after that. When questioned by authorities, Padilla admitted to offering the girl, who he knew was 13 years old, money for sex. He was charged by the federal court with coercion and enticement on March 17, 2021.

On Tuesday, Padilla was sentenced to 120 months in prison for the illicit sexual enticement and coercion of a minor. He was also ordered a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

Padilla’s criminal history can be traced back to 2015 when he was arrested for forcing himself on a 14-year-old girl he met on social media. He falsely presented himself as a 16-year-old boy and picked the girl up in his truck, where he touched her in a sexual manner.

Court documents show that Padilla was convicted of third-degree unlawful sexual activity with a minor as well as enticing, soliciting, seducing, or luring a minor by internet or text, which was amended from a second-degree felony to a class A misdemeanor.

A year later, in 2016, he was arrested again after pretending to be a 15-year-old girl so he could talk to another girl through a website.

According to court documents, Padilla and the girl made arrangements to meet in Salt Lake County at her residence. When Padilla showed up and asked to have sex, she declined. He then reportedly offered her $50,000 in exchange for sex. When she declined again, he threatened to post compromising images of her online.

In 2017, the Third District Court of Salt Lake County sentenced Padilla to one to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of enticing a minor.