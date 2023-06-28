SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A convicted felon from Layton was charged federally after he allegedly attempted to sell a firearm via social media to an undercover officer.

Eric Donald Johnson, 25, was charged with as a felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted in 2018 of four counts of purchase, transfer, or possession of a firearm by a restricted person, as well as several drug-related charges.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Johnson allegedly attempted to sell a shotgun to an undercover officer assigned to the Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force. He told the officer that he had multiple firearms available for purchase.

The undercover officer arranged to meet Johnson at his home in Layton to “purchase” the shotgun. When the undercover officer, and other agents, arrived at Johnson’s home, he was holding a Citadel Shotgun in his hand and had a .357 Magnum revolver in his pocket.

According to charging documents, agents located several more firearms at his residence which were allegedly for sale including a Bul Armory .45 caliber 1911 handgun, a Zastava arms AK-47 rifle, a Riley Defense AK-47 rifle, a .357 Magnum revolver, a FAP F.lli Pietta .357 revolver, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Scorpion .22 caliber handgun, a Glock 19 Trump edition handgun, and a Ruger AR-15 rifle.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on June 29, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in the US District Courthouse in Salt Lake City.