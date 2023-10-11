RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — Officials say an electrician was electrocuted Wednesday while working inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Riverton.

Josh Lee, a spokesperson for the city, said the contractor was “severely electrocuted” shortly before noon while working on a dishwasher at the Chick-fil-A location in the Mountain View Village shopping complex.

Emergency crews tried to resuscitate the man for roughly 30 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was a contractor and not directly employed by Chick-fil-A, Lee said. The man’s name has not been released.

Riverton police are investigating the incident.