UPDATE 11:12 A.M.: The death of a construction crew member working on the West Davis Highway project was caused by a crane collapse, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Two lanes on Southbound I-15 have been reopened.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL POST: SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A construction crew member working with the West Davis Highway project was killed in a work accident Monday morning, Oct. 23, according to the Utah Dept. of Transportation.

Officials said the investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing. Details are limited at this time.

Two lanes of Southbound I-15 are currently closed.

“Utah’s transportation community is extremely close-knit, and we all mourn the loss of this dedicated teammate,” UDOT said.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.