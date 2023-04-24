TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A concrete pump truck accident that happened on Monday, April 24, in Tooele County has left a construction worker with moderate injuries.

According to Sgt. Scott Caldwell with Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, a concrete pump truck tipped over nearly on its side in a new residential area near Saddleback Blvd. at around 3:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Sgt. Scott Caldwell with Tooele County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Sgt. Scott Caldwell with Tooele County Sheriff’s Office

Caldwell says a construction worker fell down promptly after the truck tipped over, and he has been transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators are working to determine how and why the worker fell.

The truck had since been righted, Caldwell said. No other injuries were reported.