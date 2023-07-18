KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Emergency personnel rescued a construction worker who fell approximately 40 feet while on the job.

According to a post by the Kaysville Fire Department, the construction worker fell 40 ft into a concrete fault in the area of 1000 N Mountain Rd in Kaysville.

Kaysville Fire and Layton City Fire worked together to rescue the construction worker using a rope rescue system. This took approximately 1 hour.

After the worker was extricated, they were Life-Flighted to an area trauma center. The worker sustained serious injuries but was in stable condition.

According to the post, for the rescue they employed one ambulance, one paramedic “rescue,” two engines, one heavy rescue, and a battalion chief.

“Thanks to Layton Fire for providing manpower and technical rescue equipment at this scene. We’re grateful for the support of our neighbors to the north!” Kaysville Fire said.

Courtesy of Kaysville Fire Department Courtesy of Kaysville Fire Department Courtesy of Kaysville Fire Department