SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Construction on 900 South caused a small, non-alcoholic space built for encouraging conscious communication to call out for help from the community.

Raegan Plewe, Co-Owner of Curiosity Zero Proof Bottle Shop and Bar, said the construction has cut their sales in half, as it makes it hard to access the building and find parking. Additionally, Plewe said that in the last couple of months, the whole street the business is on has been ripped up.

The small bar opened just over a year ago. It is reportedly centered around pushing the boundaries of conversation while exploring what it means to engage in senses in a way that “inspires one to return to their body,” according to the owners.

Curiosity, however, is not the only business experiencing issues.

Plewe said they have talked to other business owners in the area and said “It’s something we’re all kind of trying to pull together and figure out.”

To help them get back on their feet, Curiosity started a GoFundMe.

“If it’s possible, donating to the GoFundMe is really helping us to get back on our feet because we do have a lot of costs,” Plewe said. “We have a payroll that we want to make sure that we can keep making, we have a lot of bills that we need to pay off from our slow period of the construction.”

Additionally, Plewe said that simply coming in, ordering a drink, and spreading the word helps.

“I don’t think people realize, like, when you’re going to a corporation you can go for months and expect it to stay around, but for small businesses, if you’re not going in, if you’re not showing up, there’s not the same type of resources to know that that’s going to stick around,” Plewe said.

Plewe said to show up and let small businesses know that you care, as it is the only way those types of projects can exist.