PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Construction on the new Target location in the Provo Towne Centre has begun, continuing the ongoing redevelopment of the Provo Towne Centre and the surrounding area.

The new Target will fill the empty location that formerly was Dillard’s, taking about 135,000 square feet. The renovations, led by the real estate investment firm Brixton Capital and done by construction company Roche Constructors, will include a remodel and interior demolition of the Centre.

The new Target will also be home to several features including a CVS, Starbucks, Ulta, Target Optical and an adult beverage department, according to Roche Constructors.

Construction on the new Target location is scheduled to be completed in April 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At the time of the new shopping center’s announcement, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said she was thrilled to be able to offer Provo residents a new Target store.

“Target’s commitment to our community and Brixton’s efforts to revitalize an essential commercial center reflect the strength of Provo’s economy,” Kaufusi said in February.

The addition of Target is part of a going redevelopment of the Provo Towne Centre area. Other plans include the addition of multifamily housing, retailers, restaurants and other mixed uses that are aimed to improve livability, shopping and community in Provo’s East Bay neighborhood.

Once completed, the Towne Centre is expected to contribute “significantly” to the local economy and create more opportunities for employment in the area.

The Provo Towne Centre Target will be Provo’s second Target location. The first is a small-format store near Brigham Young University that opened in 2018. The new store will provide Provo residents with a closer-to-home “full-sized” store. The nearest “Super” Target to Provo is in Orem.