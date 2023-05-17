LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — An RV park situated right beside a river in Cache County has recently flooded due to high spring runoff. Community members have since shown their support by delivering water, food, and sand to the impacted residents.

Creekside RV Park, formerly known as Riverside RV Park, is located near the Blacksmith Fork River in Logan. It has reportedly been flooded since Monday, May 15. A community member stated Monday that the electricity in the park had been shut off, and their propane tanks “stored away.”

Firehouse Pizzeria and Domino’s have also donated pizza to the park tenants, according to volunteer Keisha Pink. Additionally, Willow Lane Services, Gary’s Little Red Tractor and Dominion Energy reportedly dropped some sand off near the park, which volunteers have used to fill sandbags and placed them along the borders of Blacksmith Fork River.

“It takes a village to help our community in a time of need, and today, that village came together,” said Pink in a Facebook post.

City of Logan officials claim that they have been warning the park tenants and management that there is a likelihood of flooding at the park for at least six weeks. City officials then reportedly met with park management and tenants on April 3 to discuss preparations and encourage them to develop an evacuation plan.

“City officials also hung door hangers on RVs in the park warning tenants of the potential flooding,” Logan City officials wrote in a Facebook post. “In addition, City officials informed RV management and tenants that the flooding of the Park may require the City to shut off utilities.”

On April 17, City Emergency Manager Craig Humphreys reportedly called management encouraging them to ask tenants to move from the park. The City of Logan claims that the park management called back and informed Humphreys that each tenant had been notified, utilities have been shut off and evacuation may be necessary.

The Bear River Association of Governments, Salvation Army and Red Cross are now working with park tenants to offer assistance.