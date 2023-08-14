SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City resident helped SLCPD recover two stolen motorcycles this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen motorcycle around 7 a.m. on Monday, August 14, near 2600 East and Stringham Avenue. A resident reported his motorcycle, valued at $15,000, had been stolen. After meeting with the victim, police asked a community member near the scene if they had seen the motorcycle.

The community member started looking on their own. They eventually returned to report to officers they had found the motorcycle.

Officers responded to an area near 2200 South and Brentwood Circle and found the motorcycle, as well as another motorcycle they determined was stolen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police Chief Mike Brown commended the efforts of residents and their willingness to help.

“Our community is one of our greatest assets to help solve crime,” said Brown. “This is a perfect example of the dedication our officers have to follow every lead and work with our community members to make sure no stone is left unturned.”

The investigation has been turned over to the SLCPD Auto Theft Unit. According to a press release from the department, this unit is highly skilled and experienced. The detectives assigned to the SLCPD Auto Theft Unit not only follow up on cases by handling all auto theft investigations, but they deploy into the field to track down known vehicle theft offenders who have warrants or to look for, and recover, stolen vehicles.

The SLCPD Auto Theft Unit periodically does multi-day operations, using various department resources and technology to assist in making arrests and recovering vehicles. These operations have an immediate and direct impact on other crimes being committed in Salt Lake City.

The investigation involving the stolen motorcycles is current and there is no further information available at this time.