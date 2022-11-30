TOOELE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The community came together on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to help a Tooele family who lost their house and loved one to a fire the day before.

Sherri Smart reportedly was unable to escape the fire due to health issues and succumbed to her injuries. Sherri lived in the house with her husband and grandchildren. They are unharmed, but all of their belongings have been destroyed.

Sherri’s niece, Kim Smart, is now accepting donations of essential items for the family at her salon, Remedies, at 61 E. 1280 N.

The community’s quick action has taken Kim by surprise.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Just in one day, my whole car is completely full, top to bottom,” Kim said. “I’ll take that to deliver, and we’ve [still] got these donation boxes here.”

They welcome donations of clothes, shoes, blankets, and any necessities for the foreseeable future.

Family members have also set up a GoFundMe for monetary donations.