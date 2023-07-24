BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — Common Cents convenience stores are collecting pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters to help Shriner’s Children’s Pediatric Specialty Care in Salt Lake City.

During its 24th annual campaign, Common Cents is taking loose change donations to go toward the local Shriner’s Patient Transportation Fund, which provides vital transportation to and from Shriner’s Hospital, according to a press release.

“Know your contribution is making a huge difference,” Common Cents stated in the release.

Common Cents reportedly also fundraises through a vendor golf tournament, bringing together 144 golfers from across the U.S. at the end of August to have fun and raise money, knowing their contributions are staying in the community.

Common Cents Merchandising Manager Steve Hendrickson said the golf tournament is fun, but he gets more excited about how much of the funds come through store donation buckets.

“It’s amazing how much is generated just by the simple act of tossing your loose change in a bucket before leaving the store,” he said. “The awareness that we are bringing to such a great cause and good that we as a community are doing for children warms my heart; each and every year,” Hendrickson stated.

When the campaign first started, they raised $12,000. Now, it’s reportedly growing to more than $100,000.

Common Cents stores are asking the community to stop in through the month of August to give change to help a local child “overcome the transportation barrier and receive the medical treatment they need,” according to the release.