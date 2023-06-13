SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A decade-long cold case came to a climax Monday when the suspect known as the ‘February 9 Killer,’ pleaded guilty in the Salt Lake County courthouse.

Juan Antonio Arreola-Murilla, 42, pleaded guilty to the aggravated murders of Sonia Mejia, 29, and her unborn child in 2006, and Damiana Castillo, 57, in 2008. According to charging documents, the murders occurred on the same date, two years apart, and one mile apart.

On February 9, 2006, Mejia was found dead by her husband when he arrived home from work, around 6 p.m. Both Mejia’s car and the jewelry she was wearing were reported missing. Court documents report that Mejia was strangled.

Exactly two years later, Castillo was found dead in her home, and court documents report that she was also strangled and robbed. After Castillo was found dead in 2008, police claimed the murders were connected; but the case went cold for almost 10 years.

Police found DNA evidence at the scene, but at that time the DNA evidence did not match any in their system. They filed John Doe murder charges in 2010.

Then, in 2017, Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill reported that they had identified the alleged killer. But, according to Gill, the alleged killer was serving jail time outside of Utah, so his identity was kept a secret.

On January 6, 2022, Arreola-Murillo’s identity was revealed as he was extradited from Mexico into the Salt Lake County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated murder, as well as aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery. According to charging documents, he was serving a prison sentence in Mexico for a series of aggravated robberies.

Arreola-Murillo is facing 20 years to life in prison for each of the three counts of aggravated murder to which he pleaded guilty. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 10, 2023.

“Our office mourns the losses of Damiana Castillo, Sonia Mejia, and her unborn child. While

perfect justice would mean that these three individuals would still be with us today, we hope

that these guilty pleas can bring a semblance of justice and closure for these families,” Salt

Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a press release.