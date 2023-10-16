SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle, and Red Hanger are together launching Utah’s annual clothing drive, “Warm Bodies, Warm Souls.”

The clothing drive, which runs from Oct. 16 to Nov. 10, was started over 10 years ago.

Those looking to donate to the drive, which reportedly helps charities throughout the state, can do so at their nearest Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle, or Red Hanger location. In exchange for their generosity, donors will reportedly receive a coupon for a free double cheeseburger from Arctic Circle or a free shirt cleaning at Red Hanger.

“Our goal is to be the biggest clothing drive in Utah,” said Roger Christensen, SVP of business Development and Communications. “Working together, we’ve seen our donation amounts get bigger and bigger each year, which is so exciting.”

“Giving back to the community is so important to us,” said Arctic Circle’s Vice President of Marketing, Joe Evans. “Each year, we are inspired by all the donations we see, both large and small. We are looking forward to giving out a lot of burgers to our kind and generous neighbors.”

If you’re wondering where the donations are going — last year, clothing was given to local food pantries, Catholic Community Services, The Road Home, and United Way locations across the state, among many other groups.

All kinds of clothing are accepted, but most needed items reportedly include gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, and blankets, as well as new underwear.