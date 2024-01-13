PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Road closures have been issued for a number of Utah canyons ahead of severe weather and avalanche danger Saturday night, according to the Utah Dept. of Transportation.

Here is a list of closures, provided by UDOT:

US-189, through Provo Canyon, will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

SR-92, through American Fork Canyon, will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. Additionally, SR-92 at Alpine Loop will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 until 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

US-89, through Logan Canyon, will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 until 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

SR-190, through Big Cottonwood Canyon, will close at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 until 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

SR-210, through Little Cottonwood Canyon, will close Saturday night. Closure time to be determined.

UDOT officials said their goal is to keep people safe. High danger avalanche warnings have been issued across northern Utah.

“Our crews are doing everything they can, but even with their efforts there may be times tonight and tomorrow where travel will be challenging, and potentially dangerous,” UDOT stated.

No further information is available at this time.