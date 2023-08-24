SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The LGBTQ+ community was dealt a blow this week after the Utah Pride Center suddenly shuttered its doors and suspended its operations over the next month.

The Pride Center leadership team – which now consists of six people after a reduction of its workforce – said the Center will be closed until the beginning of October. The leadership team said the decision wasn’t an easy one, but it was a necessity due to the “massive financial turmoil” the Center is facing.

“Our remaining leadership team are hopeful and trust that their hard work to get the Center back into shape will be effective and will generate great future services for Utah’s LGBTQ+ community,” the Pride Center said in a statement. “However, the task at hand is monumental given the state of the Center’s finances and the earned negative reputation of the organization.”

The Pride Center said it is unsure what the future holds as the Center could close, revive, or reset. During the closure, the remaining leadership team will be “restructuring and reimagining” the future of the organization.

The closure comes just two months after PRIDE 2023, which the center called an “incredible success.” Funds earned from the festival, including ticket sales and food and beverage purchases, help fund the organization. This year, the festival included several artists in its concert lineups including Icona Pop and Trixie Mattel.

Money earned from the festival helps pay for the several resources the Utah Pride Center offers for Utah’s LGBTQ+ community, including access to mental health services such as supportive therapy and suicide prevention services.

Pride Center leadership said since its finding the LGBTQ+ community in Utah has changed drastically in the past three decades. There are now more organizations and more services available for the community. So now the team is asking the community for input and time to plan how the Pride Center can move forward.

“We are dedicated to finding the answers on how to best serve the community going forward,” said Utah Pride Center leadership. “Reimagining the Center is a long overdue task.”

Members of the community are asked to provide their input and vision by connecting with the Utah Pride Center on social media. The Pride Center will also be publically issuing requests for comments in the near future through its newsletter.