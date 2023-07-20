UPDATE, 7/20, 2:42 p.m.: Clearfield Police have identified the victim as Rosario Bautista, 68, of Clearfield.

“The Rio Grand Trail between 200 S and 300 N remains closed at this time as crews clean up debris from the fallen trees in the area. The trail will remain closed the rest of today and into tomorrow,” stated a press release.

ORIGINAL POST: CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A Clearfield woman was killed after a tree fell on top of her while she was biking along the Rio Grand Trail in Clearfield on Wednesday.

According to the Clearfield City Police Department, around 7:20 p.m., the woman, 68, was riding her bike on the paved Rio Grand Trail between 200 South and 300 North near 500 West. At about that same time, a thunderstorm with strong winds was moving through the area.

When officers arrived after receiving calls about the incident, they found the woman pinned beneath the tree, suffering from traumatic injuries.

Clearfield Police were able to lift the tree and free the woman, allowing them to begin life-saving efforts until medical personnel from North Davis Fire District arrived. First responders worked to clear a path and safely take the woman to Holy Cross Hospital in Layton in “extremely critical condition.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The woman died due to her injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital.

“The incident is still being investigated but initial information suggests this was a tragic accident likely caused by high winds blowing a tree down,” said Clearfield City Police Department in a press release. “The Clearfield Police Department expresses sincere condolences to the victim’s family, co-workers, and all those affected by this tragedy.”

Out of respect for the family, the woman’s identity has been withheld at this time.

The trail between 200 South and 300 North was closed during the investigation.