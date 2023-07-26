CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Melissa Rush, 31, in connection with a robbery/theft of a vehicle and theft of a dog that occurred in Clearfield on July 23.

Rush is being identified as a person of interest in the investigation into a vehicle theft from the Maverik near 700 South and State Street.

At the time police determined a suspect reportedly took keys from the 74-year-old victim while in the store. When the victim attempted to prevent the suspect from leaving, she was hit by the car. The victim’s dog was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

The vehicle was later located but the dog has not yet been located.

Police are asking for help locating Rush. She is described as a Caucasian female with red hair who is approximately 5 feet tall and 140 lbs (see photos above).

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has had contact with Melissa since July 23. They can be reached by contacting Clearfield Police Department Communications Center at 801-525-2806 and referencing case number C23-07904.