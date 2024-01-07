CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Clearfield Police are investigating a local daycare after a mother claimed her 2-year-old child came home with injuries on multiple occasions.

Tynille Hart said her son has come home from Haltli’s Haven Childcare with troubling injuries on multiple occasions.

“Almost as soon as we started there, he started coming home with different kinds of injuries — bite marks, bruises, bumps on his head, things like that,” Hart told ABC4.

Hart said Haltli’s Haven has an obligation to notify parents when anything like this happens, claiming it’s in their contract. However, she said that out of eight instances, she was only made aware of three.

Hart even went as far as to ask for surveillance footage of the daycare, but said that they never got back to her. She claimed it was only on her third request that they allowed her to see what was happening.

“It didn’t really seem like they were checking too thoroughly,” Hart said. “And then again, just no notification whatsoever.”

When Hart wanted to take her child out of Haltli’s, she said she felt “gaslit” by them. She claimed that daycare employees described what was happening as normal child behavior.

Hart finally pulled her child out of Haltli’s care when she said the daycare notified parents they would be closing for over a week in January, and would still be charging for those days.

“So, I decided just to move him so that my payment would go to a full month of care somewhere else,” Hart said. “And when I decided to do that, they told me they were going to keep my entire January payment and not refund any of it.”

Hart took to social media to let others know about her experience. She said there was an overwhelming response from other families, and even former employees, with similar experiences.

It was at this point that Hart decided to contact authorities, notifying Clearfield Police and the Utah Dept. of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

In a statement to ABC4, Clearfield Police said, “We are aware of the situation and a detective will be assigned out by next week. We will be conducting an investigation.”

DCFS officials said they will not be sharing any specific information on the case, saying they have a commitment to the privacy of children and families in Utah.

According to the Utah Dept. of Health and Human Services, Haltli’s Haven has been cited in the past for not conducting monthly fire drills and not ensuring that caregivers provided active supervision of each child. The department said those issues have since been fixed.

Haltli’s Haven’s legal counsel has issued the following statement in response to Hart’s allegations: