SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Saturday, Oct. 14, Utah will be in the direct path of an astrological event: An annular — or “Ring of Fire” — solar eclipse. While many will be traveling to southern and central Utah for the event, there will be plenty to do on the Wasatch Front to celebrate the occasion.

The Clark Planetarium at The Gateway, for example, will be hosting an “Eclipse Extravaganza.” While Salt Lake City won’t see 100% perfect coverage of the eclipse, Utah’s capital city will be able to see the eclipse reach 90% of annularity.

The public is invited to join the Clark Planetarium at the Olympic Legacy Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be free eclipse-themed games and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The moon will begin to eclipse the sun just after 9 a.m. and will completely pass over about noon. Maximum coverage of the sun will be around 10:28 a.m.

Clark Planetarium officials said the next significant solar eclipse passing through Utah won’t happen again until 2045, meaning Utahns won’t want to miss this incredible event.