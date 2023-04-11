SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A wild party has come to town, but it’s not the kind you’d usually expect.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Pothole Palooza on Tuesday, which is a week-long effort to repair more than 5,000 potholes around the city and improve road conditions after a record-breaking winter season.

“We are coming out of an intense winter season, and our City streets are showing wear like many of us haven’t seen before from snow, salt, snowplows, and extreme temperature changes,” Mendenhall said. “Pothole Palooza is our effort to have a big impact in a short time frame and noticeably improve City streets right away. I can’t wait to see how much good work our City crews will complete this week.”

The City’s asphalt crews repair about 14,623 potholes annually. They have fixed over 25,000 potholes this year and are on track to go over 30,000. Now, City leaders are asking the community to help locate and report potholes they see.

So far, around 2,624 potholes have been reported and filled around Salt Lake Valley with 13 other requests still pending.

More than 70 Streets Division employees will join this “party” all week long to respond to all reported potholes. More than 1,300 potholes were filled on Monday alone, officials said.

Crews will be distributed throughout the city and respond to requests submitted via myslc.gov. However, the City cannot repair potholes on state-owned roads, including 700 East, State Street, and Foothill Drive.

“Our team is extremely happy to be part of this event,” said Public Services Director Jorge Chamorro. “We’re making all of our resources available to take care of our streets ahead of the construction season and make everyone’s daily commute a bit safer.”

Residents can report potholes in the Salt Lake area by calling 801-535-2345 or submitting a request here.