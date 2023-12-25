HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Harrisville home went up in flames on Christmas Eve, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to North View Fire District.

On Dec. 24, at around 2:30 p.m., North View, Weber, and Ogden Fire units responded to a house fire on the 1100 North block of Harrisville.

Upon arrival, fire crews found an exterior fire that went up into the attic of the home, causing heavy smoke to form.

Fire personnel reportedly did a quick search of the home and found three dogs unharmed. Nobody else was home at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to gain control of the blaze within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

A family of five lives at the home, officials said, and Red Cross is assisting them after the event.

The loss is estimated to be $100,000.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” North View Fire officials said.

No further information is available at this time.