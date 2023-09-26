WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities say they found a “chop shop operation” after tracking a stolen vehicle to a 100-acre property full of vehicles and power tools, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call of a possible stolen vehicle on Sept. 20 tracking it by its GPS to a residence near Wallsburg. Authorities searched the property after receiving a search warrant and allegedly found “multiple vehicles, trailers, all-terrain vehicles, power tools, and other property were found and suspected to be stolen,” the press release said.

Authorities then reportedly confirmed with the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles that all inspected vehicles were in fact stolen. They also report finding “tools consistent with committing burglaries and thefts.”

While authorities are still searching the property, which is over 100 acres, they have arrested three people in connection to the incident.

Authorities say they found a “chop shop operation” after tracking a stolen vehicle to a 100-acre property in Wasatch County. The property was allegedly full of power tools and stolen vehicles. (Courtesy of Wasatch County Sherriff’s Office)

Authorities say they found a “chop shop operation” after tracking a stolen vehicle to a 100-acre property in Wasatch County. The property was allegedly full of power tools and stolen vehicles. (Courtesy of Wasatch County Sherriff’s Office)

Authorities say they found a “chop shop operation” after tracking a stolen vehicle to a 100-acre property in Wasatch County. The property was allegedly full of power tools and stolen vehicles. (Courtesy of Wasatch County Sherriff’s Office)

Authorities say they found a “chop shop operation” after tracking a stolen vehicle to a 100-acre property in Wasatch County. The property was allegedly full of power tools and stolen vehicles. (Courtesy of Wasatch County Sherriff’s Office)

Authorities say they found a “chop shop operation” after tracking a stolen vehicle to a 100-acre property in Wasatch County. The property was allegedly full of power tools and stolen vehicles. (Courtesy of Wasatch County Sherriff’s Office)

Authorities say they found a “chop shop operation” after tracking a stolen vehicle to a 100-acre property in Wasatch County. The property was allegedly full of power tools and stolen vehicles. (Courtesy of Wasatch County Sherriff’s Office)

Tyler Boyd James Hewitt, 32, Trista Roxanne Samson, 27, and Trenton Bailey Gates, 27, were all arrested on several charges related to vehicle theft and theft of property. In addition, they were charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia as illegal drugs were allegedly found on the property.

Samson and Gates were also charged with obstructing justice and giving false information to an officer.

Police say these charges “are only a summary at this time” as the search is ongoing.