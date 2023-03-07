SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the first time since 2019, the Chocolate & Cheese Festival is coming back to Utah.

The festival, brought to you by the Natural History Museum of Utah, will celebrate two of the most beloved tastes in the world, both of which have a rich, complex history that this event hopes to shed some light on.

The event is returning to the Rio Tinto Center on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day.

The event will reportedly feature tastings from local vendors, as well as workshops and a bit of learning. A release states, “Come and enjoy the sweet, the savory, and the science of everyone’s favorite indulgences!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As one of the museum’s most popular events, the festival is produced with the help of Harmons Neighborhood Grocer and reportedly features more than 19 vendors.

A few highlights — Millcreek Cacao Roasters and Heber Valley Artisan Cheese will be joining “craft cheese mongers and confectioners,” providing workshops with an educational twist.

Guests are encouraged to register for these unique workshops, including, but not limited to:

Drinking Chocolate on the Delaware River

Cheese Tasting 101

How to Make the Perfect Caramel Apple

Chocolate & Coffee Pairings

Each vendor will reportedly provide artisan chocolates and cheeses, meaning that they are made in small batches, using traditional processes, and ensure the highest possible quality.

“At NHMU, we like to add a little gravity to our gastronomy – and that ingredient is science!” said Dr. Jason Cryan, the Sarah B. George executive director of the Natural History Museum of Utah. “Did you know, for example, that the oldest-yet-found evidence of cacao (chocolate) in the United States comes from Southwestern Utah? Or that fungi are a critical part of the fermentation process for both chocolate and some cheeses?”

Reserved tickets and pre-registration for workshops are highly recommended, the release states. Walk-in purchases are subject to availability and wait times.

Entrance to the festival is included in the cost of museum admission, but workshops may require additional fees.

You can find all details about the festival here.