SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An Orem man has been charged with six first-degree felonies for the alleged kidnapping and murders of three people in March 2022 over a $2,400 drug debt, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 26, faces three first-degree felony counts of aggravated murder and three first-degree first-degree felony counts of aggravated kidnapping. Sevilla-Aleman was previously arrested in September for an unrelated shooting at a Lincoln Beach rodeo in Spanish Fork.

Three bodies found

Rocio Bustamante, Carlos “Carlitos” Sepulveda, and Zamir “Cumbias” Sanchez went missing on March 28, 2022. A few months after they were last seen, a relative of Bustamante reportedly got a call telling them to stop looking for her because “someone killed her and buried her in the mountains,” according to the DA’s office.

In April 2023, the bodies of the three missing Utahns were found by a search and rescue team during a training mission with cadaver dogs in the Rush Valley area of Tooele County. Autopsies revealed the three had died from gunshot wounds.

The DA’s office said an acquaintance of Sepulveda had mentioned someone who went by the name of “Taliban,” whom police identified as Sevilla-Aleman.

Sevilla-Aleman later pleaded guilty to two counts of felony discharge of a firearm in the Lincoln Beach rodeo shooting. He was sentenced to three to 15 years in Utah State Prison for the first count and five years to life for the second count, both of which run consecutively.

Following Sevilla-Aleman’s arrest for the Lincoln Beach rodeo, investigators say they seized his cell phone. West Valley Police said they later discovered Sevilla-Aleman’s phone location matched the location of Sepulveda’s phone in the Rush Valley area of Tooele County in March 2022.

Detectives also allegedly found a social media conversation between Sepulveda and Sanchez where Supelveda said he “needed to pay a debt of $2,400 or ‘they’ would take him away.”

“We thank our partners in law enforcement for working with our prosecutors to help solve this case and file these charges,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”