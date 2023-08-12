SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department responded to several “high-priority incidents” in under two hours this morning, Aug. 12, according to a press release.

Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing near 60 West Market Street, according to SLCPD.

Police said several people in the street were fighting, so officers began separating people and checking for injuries. They found three people with minor injuries, who declined to be treated by paramedics, according to police.

Officers have not identified those responsible for starting the fight, and no arrests were made.

Just before 5 a.m., as officers were debriefing this incident, they received a call about vandalism in progress near 300 East and 400 South, according to SLCPD.

The caller reportedly told officers they could see several people on a nearby roof drilling into the building’s air conditioning unit. The caller then told officers they could see people going down a hatch, according to SLCPD.

Officers arrived on the scene, found an open door, and began searching, according to SLCPD. Police said they took three people into custody.

As officers were processing these individuals around 5:20 a.m., they reportedly heard two volleys of gunshots being fired to the south of them, near the Public Safety Building.

Officers began searching the scene when an SUV traveling westbound on Peoples Way took off at speeds of up to 80 mph, according to SLCPD. The driver would not stop for the officers, and the officers lost them, according to police.

SLCPD reportedly continued searching the area when a person in front of the Public Safety Building began to run. Police said they were able to catch the individual, who was then taken into custody.

Officers reportedly found a parked car with a spent shell casing on it near the intersection of Peoples Way and South Blair Street.

No charges have been filed, and the incident remains under investigation.

As officers processed this incident, they received a call just before 6 a.m. about a fight near Glendale Middle School.

The caller told police they heard multiple gunshots and people leaving the area. Officers called the scene “chaotic,” and said people refused to cooperate.

Upon speaking to witnesses, officers found that the shots heard were likely fireworks.

These investigations remain ongoing, and SLCPD is asking anyone with information regarding the cases to call 801-799-3000.