Celebrating Olympic Day 2021 in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Community members are invited to celebrate the Olympics in partnership with the National Ability Center and Toyota USA, Saturday evening.

According to event organizers, the free-event celebrates Olympians, Paralympians, and the Olympic spirit and will included various Olympic-themed activities as well as an adaptive bicycle demonstration from the National Ability Center.

Some activities include a laser biathlon, curling, athlete meet and greet, and a freestyle showcase.

Officials say the event kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and runs till 6:00 p.m., at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City.