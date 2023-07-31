SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — National Mutt Day is July 31, and the Best Friends Animal Society shared ways to celebrate man’s best friend.

The animal society said that the holiday marks the ideal time to talk about how people can impact the lives of shelter dogs.

According to BFAS, more than 467 dogs and cats were killed in U.S. shelters every day in 2022. The organization works to end the killing of cats and dogs in animal shelters across the nation by 2025.

To help mutts, and in turn community shelters, the society encourages adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating.

According to the society, shelter staff across the country is spread thin. They are reportedly in need of individuals to help walk dogs, clean kennels, and do laundry. Additionally, they say donations do not have to be monetary — food, blankets, towels, cat litter, and old newspapers are all appreciated.

The Best Friends Animal Society says that driving animals from areas where there are too many pets looking for homes to areas where they are in demand is also helpful.

The society’s Sale Lake City location works collaboratively with animal rescue groups, city shelters, and individuals dedicated to making Utah a state where animals are not killed in shelters, according to their website.

The local society runs a local “lifesaving center” that is foster-based, taking in more than 2,500 animals each year.

To learn more about how to get involved and the society’s mission, people are encouraged to visit bestfriends.org.