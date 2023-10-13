ELK RIDGE, Utah (ABC4) — While the investigation is still open, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has reported what they believe caused the explosion that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Eric Ammon Cheney.

Authorities believe Cheney was working on a large compressed natural gas tank, which was wrapped in fiberglass fabric, when it exploded.

Officials said Cheney’s body was found inside the garage of the Elk Ridge home.

The incident, which authorities believe was accidental, took place around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 22.

No further information is available at this time.