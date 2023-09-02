SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two men are facing felony charges after causing “significant, gang-related damage” to Jackson Park with blue spray paint, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Elijah Carter, 18, was arrested for the offenses of property damage/destruction, a first-degree felony; criminal trespassing — intend to annoy/injury/crime/fear, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Macen Loutensock, 19, was arrested for the offenses of property damage/destruction, a first-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On Friday, Sept. 1, an individual called 911 and reported seeing three people inside Jackson Park using blue spray paint “to cause significant damage,” according to SLCPD.

Officers and the SLCPD Gang Unit reportedly arrived quietly in the area and began to watch the suspects from a short distance. They could smell the fresh spray paint in the air, they said, and coordinated a plan to arrest the suspects.

SLCPD arrested Carter and Loutensock, who officers said both had blue paint on their hands. The two had reportedly damaged park signs, walls, picnic tables, the ground, slides, and trees.

Courtesy of SLCPD Courtesy of SLCPD Courtesy of SLCPD

Officers said they identified and detained a third person, a female juvenile, who was with Carter and Loutensock. Criminal charges against her will reportedly be screened.

Due to the significance and scope of the damage, officers said they enhanced the property damage charge to a felony level.

Carter and Loutensock were booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the previously mentioned charges.

If you see graffiti within Salt Lake City’s boundaries, please call the graffiti hotline at 801-972-7885 or click here to report graffiti online.