West Jordan carport collapsed under snow, crushing about 14 cars. (Courtesy of West Jordan Fire Department)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — An apartment complex carport collapsed trapping around 14 vehicles on Jan. 1, according to West Jordan Fire Department.

Residents of Broadmoor Village Apartments on 3375 West 7800 South in West Jordan heard the carport collapse around 8:30 a.m., according to officials.

Officials say around 14 vehicles are stuck under the weight of the fallen carport, with some vehicles totaled from the impact. There are no injuries reported.

While the cause is still under investigation, officials believe it collapsed from the weight of heavy snow.

The apartment’s property management is currently working to remove the trapped vehicles.