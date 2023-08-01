LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Folks will be going in circles at Thanksgiving Point starting August 7. Visitors to the well-known museum complex will be able to jump on board the new Carousel at Thanksgiving Point and choose their favorite horse or chariot to take a turn.

The carousel is a new permanent feature complete with hand-painted horses and familiar Thanksgiving scenery painted by prolific carousel makers Bradley & Kaye. Bradley & Kaye designs can be seen on many iconic carousels in places, like Dollywood, Playland Park, and Hershey Park.

“The Carousel at Thanksgiving Point will inspire the imaginations of children for generations to come,” said McKay Christensen, CEO of Thanksgiving Point. “These experiences create fresh possibilities that help kids dream of the world in new ways.”

The 36-foot indoor carousel is described as a Parisian and Victorian-inspired carousel in a glass house with royal blue, white, and gold interior. It will have 30 horses and two chariots which will be wheelchair accessible. The carousel was designed and manufactured by Chance Rides in Wichita, Kansas.

Barbara Barrington Jones takes a ride on the carousel she helped to develop. All photos courtesy Thanksgiving Point.











Barbara Barrington Jones, notable philanthropist and partner of Thanksgiving Point, first approached Thanksgiving Point with the idea to create a carousel over ten years ago. She had been enamored with the carousels of her youth and wanted to bring that to Utah residents.

“It’s been my dream since I was three years old, and had my first carousel ride, to build one,” said Barrington Jones. “They influenced me so much as a child. I hope this carousel influences other kids and families to dream big in their lives.”

Jones has helped create the Museum of Natural Curiosity and the Butterfly Biosphere at Thanksgiving Point.

The Carousel will open to the public on August 7. Daily hours are 9 am to 8 pm, closed Sunday. Regular timed tickets are $5, Thanksgiving Point member tickets are $3, and a five-ride pass is available for $15. The Carousel at Thanksgiving Point is located at 3653 N Garden Drive in Lehi, Utah.