PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A carjacking led to “several” crashes in Parley’s Canyon and a man in custody early Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said it received calls of multiple crashes on eastbound I-80 at Parley’s Canyon just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. UHP says a 20-year-old man driving a carjacked black Dodge Durango from Salt Lake County was driving recklessly through the canyon.

The Durango reportedly crashed near milepost 148, prompting the driver to get out and allegedly attempt to carjack eastbound vehicles. When his attempts were unsuccessful, UHP says the driver threw a rock at a westbound vehicle and attempted to carjack that vehicle. A Summit County deputy arrived at that point and took him into custody.

“Right now, there could be up to five crashes, one of them being a rollover near Parley’s summit,” Utah Highway Patrol said in a release. Two crashes had individuals taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say multiple agencies are working on different aspects of the case and an investigation is ongoing, including impairment involvement.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update as more information becomes available.