WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 67-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car fleeing from a traffic stop on Wednesday, March 1.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, the Metro Gang Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 3600 West 3100 South just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver, later identified as Marcos Garcia Lugo, 21, did not stop and fled from law enforcement.

Cutler reports that officers did not pursue the vehicle but saw it turning left into oncoming traffic and got T-boned. The impact then caused the car to spin and hit a pedestrian. The 67-year-old man reportedly sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, Lugo ran on foot and went inside a house near 3200 Westlake, Cutler said. He allegedly dropped some drugs and a firearm while he was running.

Police say the homeowners do not know Lugo personally and were not aware that he was in the house at the time.

UPD officers entered the house and tased Lugo as he was fighting back. He was taken into custody and will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, Cutler said.

Lugo was reportedly not injured from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.