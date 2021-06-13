Car fire temporarily closes freeway in Weber County near Roy

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A car fire temporarily shut down portions of southbound I-15 in Weber County, Sunday evening.
According to UDOT officials, the fire was located near southbound I-15, milepost 339. While crews assessed the incident, the lanes were halted, causing a back up for miles.
The freeway was back open as of 6:45 p.m.
It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any reported injuries as a result.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.