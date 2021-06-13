Car fire temporarily closes freeway in Weber County near Roy

Wasatch Front News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A car fire temporarily shut down portions of southbound I-15 in Weber County, Sunday evening.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

According to UDOT officials, the fire was located near southbound I-15, milepost 339. While crews assessed the incident, the lanes were halted, causing a back up for miles.

The freeway was back open as of 6:45 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any reported injuries as a result.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files