SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities closed down eastbound lanes on I-80 through Lambs Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after a two-car crash led to flames completely engulfing one.

Details on the crash are limited, however, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 the crash involved two vehicles near the milepost 136. There were no injuries as a result.

Roden said the traffic is being diverted off of Lambs and sent back down the Westbound lanes to take an alternate route. Roden expected the eastbound lanes to be closed for at least another hour as of 1 p.m.