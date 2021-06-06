Car erupts into flames in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire authorities rushed to the scene of a car fire in Kaysville, Sunday evening.

According to the Kaysville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the area of South Larkin Lane around 4:00 p.m.

Officials say the vehicle was close to a home when it erupted, but fortunately no damage was done to the home.

Firefighters with the Kaysville Fire Department tell ABC4 the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time and no one was injured as a result of the fire.

