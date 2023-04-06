A car crashed into a power pole in Kaysville (Image courtesy of Kaysville Police)

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Kaysville Police have responded to an incident where a car ran into a power pole on Thursday morning.

Police said Flint Street is shut down at 200 North going both directions and 200 North is down to only one lane around 7:30 a.m. due to the incident. Kaysville Police recommend using an alternate route during the morning commute.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No injuries have been reported as a part of the crash. Kaysville Police did not provide an estimate on when Flint Street and 200 North would be fully open.

According to the Rocky Mountain Power Outage Map, the crash did not affect power in the area, with no reported outages around Kaysville.