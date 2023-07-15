SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Nearly two and half thousand people were without power Saturday, July 15, due to a vehicle accident, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The power company began investigating after 2,439 South Jordan customers had power outages just before 7 p.m. Around 8 p.m., the company identified a car crash as the cause of the sudden outages in the area and announced the number had dropped to 1,434.

By 10 p.m., there were only around 300 outages remaining. The company said the restoration would likely be complete by 12:30 a.m.

