PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Three BYU students garnered big attention at the annual Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship in May. Brice Douglas, Santiago Gomez-Paz, and Danny Jones placed third overall for their start-up company Zaymo, but brought home the most prize money from investors.

BYU Communications reported Douglas, Gomez-Paz, and Jones won six investment awards worth $875,000, with the next nearest competitor receiving four. Other winners typically receive only one investment award.

The Rice competition is known as the world’s largest and richest intercollegiate student start-up competition. Participants are immersed in an educational program that mirrors real-world business experience. Student founders pitch to investors to receive feedback and advance their start-ups. The multi-day event hosted 42 teams from around the world competing for more than $1.5 million in prizes.

Zaymo is one of many start-ups to come out of BYU where it seems they have cracked the code on how to get noticed. Research from Stanford’s Venture Capital Initiative says it typically takes 11 years after graduation for start-up entrepreneurs to get noticed, funded and become what has become known as “Unicorns” (companies that reach $1 billion without being listed on the stock market) – BYU graduates on average are doing it in less than 6 years.

As an e-commerce tool, Zaymo embeds the online shopping experience with a customer’s email. It is described as moving the online shopping experience from a website to an inbox by allowing consumers to access a company’s site in the same email the company sends them, without changing tabs or going to a new webpage. With the embedded web app, users can change options, read descriptions, look at images, add a discount code, or change their order without leaving their email.