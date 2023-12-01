PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Brigham Young University is number one in the country for studying across the world.

According to new data by the Institute of International Education Open Doors Report, BYU has the most students studying abroad compared to any other school in the country.

This past academic year, 2,878 BYU students studied abroad in 61 different countries, beating University of Texas – Austin at 2,652 students and New York University at 2,557 students.

Timothy Lynn Elliott, director of BYU’s International Study Programs, said he was not surprised to hear they are leading the country, given the feedback he is constantly getting from students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The feedback that we get from students is overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “If you go on a well-structured international study program, study abroad program, which we try to provide always, students just have amazing experiences.”

BYU has had one of the top study abroad programs in the country for years, but this is the first time they earned that number one spot.

According to the David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies, BYU offers 131 programs — including direct enrollment, field school, internships, and studies abroad — in Asia/Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

Study abroad opportunities range from “Kilimanjaro: Adventure Travel in Tanzania” to “African Expedition” to “Archaeology In Petra, Jordan.”

For more information, contact the Kennedy Center at (801) 422-3686 or isp@byu.edu.