SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — In an attempt to address child hunger, Burger King gave out thousands of summer meal punch cards to students in Granite School Districts on Monday.

Each year HB Boys, which manages several Burger King restaurants, partners with Granite Education Foundation to provide a summer meal punch card to every student at select schools.

This year, every student from Whittier, Granger, Lincoln, Redwood, and Mill Creek Elementary Schools received a punch card, which is good for 10 free meals at their local Burger King. That is 2,284 students in total.

According to a press release, summertime brings an extra challenge for those students who rely on the “Free and Reduced Lunch” program.

“The Burger King Summer Meal Program is designed to help reduce the stress and anxiety that food insecurity brings, by ensuring that these kids receive at least one meal per week throughout the summer,” said Gary Moore, owner of HB Boys, LC – Burger King® Restaurants.

Representatives from HB Boys, LC – Burger King® Restaurants met with representatives from the Granite Education Foundation to deliver the summer meal punch cards to participating schools on Monday, May 22.

“We are grateful to our partners at HB Boys who are taking action to address child hunger and help build stronger communities,” said Jadee Talbot, executive director of Granite Education Foundation.

To learn more about what the Granite Education Foundation does for the community, you can visit their website.