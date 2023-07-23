SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The specialty act Bull Jumper was injured during the Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 21, according to event organizers.

Manu Lataste, Bull Jumper, was run over by a bull during his act Friday night in the third performance of the rodeo.

He received a laceration to his head and had 10 staples put in, organizers said. He was reportedly treated onsite by the Justin Sportsmedicine Team.

Lataste returned Saturday night with no incidents in his performance, organizers said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Thursday night, a fighting bull reportedly escaped the main arena into the backstage area during Lataste’s performance at the end of the rodeo.

There were no injuries during this incident.

“Quick work by the experienced rodeo crew, they were able to get the bull back in the arena with no injuries to the bull or humans,” organizers stated.

The Days of ’47 Rodeo is a longstanding Utah tradition, celebrating Utah’s heritage since 1847. Days of ’47 events are meant to commemorate July 24, 1847, the day when a company of Mormon pioneers “realized their dreams upon entering the Great Salt Valley,” according to the Days of ’47 website.

Ticketing and event info for Utah Days of ’47 can be found here.