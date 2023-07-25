SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — At the Pioneer Day Rodeo a bull jumper Manu Lataste received a cut to the head after being run over by a bull on Friday night. Lataste made contact with the bull and landed on his back.

“Friday night was probably not the best day of my career, you know, it just didn’t work,” Lataste said.

Then the bull ended up coming back a second time and ran Lataste over while he was still on the ground. Sports medicine teams there treated him and helped him get back on his feet.

“The video looks bad, you know, because there is a lot of blood, but I’ve been injured badly ten times in my career,” Lataste said.

Lataste has been bull-jumping for 23 years. Over his two-decade career, he has suffered broken legs, teeth, and a nose.

“Pretty much broken everywhere and I’m not proud of it. We don’t do that to be broken. We don’t do that for an accident,” Lataste said.

However, just a day after his accident, Friday night, he bounced back and performed again.

He says Saturday night’s performance was to show risk is all a part of the act, he also knew it would make him feel better.

“It’s never easy to come back, you know, it’s not easy to come back after being knocked out because you don’t feel you don’t feel at 100%,” Lataste said.

On the last day of the Pioneer Day Rodeo Lataste says he feels good and was ready to perform again.