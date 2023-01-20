SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Main Salt Lake City Public Library has been closed until further notice after a “critical failure” to its sewer line caused a leak in the building on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Quinn McQueen of the Salt Lake City Public Library told ABC4 the main sewer line needs replacement and requires extensive repairs. A small leak was spotted prompting the water to be turned off for plumbing contractors to make further investigations and replace the line. McQueen said the building cannot be open to the public or staff without running water.

“Fortunately, this was caught before it could become a bigger issue,” McQueen told ABC4. “The books and other materials are safe and sound, and there is no damage to the building. While this is indeed a critical repair, it is not catastrophic.”

The Main Library will be closed until the repairs can be completed, but it is unclear when that would be. McQueen said the seven neighborhood branches will remain open with regular hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Any holds at the Main Library can be transferred to any one of the neighborhood branches. Due dates for items borrowed from the Main Library have also been extended, but borrowers can bring any items to any of the neighborhood branches for return as well.

“I know the Library appreciates being valued as a spot for everyone to enjoy, and we are working swiftly to reopen and welcome the community back inside,” said McQueen.