BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) – Brighton Ski Resort will be opening its slopes to skiers, snowboarders, and winter-lovers on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Majestic, Explorer, and Snake Creek lifts will be running on the resort’s opening day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brighton officials said they expect the Crest Express lift to be open soon after opening day.

The resort has reportedly received 60 inches of snow since late October, courtesy of the recent stormy weather that has crept through Utah. As another storm slowly passes through the Beehive State, Brighton is expecting its snow totals to rise.

“Early season snowfall and low temps allowed us to set up the mountain pretty early in the season this year,” said Jared Winkler, Brighton Resort director of marketing. “We estimate that between 50 and 200 snowboarders and skiers have been coming up here every day since the first big storm a few weeks ago.”

Brighton Ski Resort is offering many new programs, events, and features in the 2022 winter season, including the launch of a new Brighton Kids Club with weekly family-friendly events and a customer loyalty rewards program called Boyne Rewards.

The resort has also added 26-night lights for when night runs begin on Dec. 12 on Snake Creek and two new runs. Also added is a 400-foot-long “Caterpillar” Surface Lift that will provide access to a new, beginner terrain.

Brighton’s “Bright-N-Early” Passes are available now as well as lift tickets on Brighton Ski Resort’s website.