Renders of the new Sidewinder Grill, a mid-mountain lodge at Brighton Ski Resort (Image courtesy of Brighton Ski Resort)

BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) — A new mid-mountain lodge officials are calling a “unique addition” is planned to open this winter season at Brighton Ski Resort.

The Sidewinder Grill will be a mid-mountain rest area for skiers and snowboards at the ski resort. It will be located right above Snake Creek ski lift where the Sunshine and Pioneer runs meet.

The lodge may be unique due to its construction. The Sidewinder Grill will be a single-story hybrid structure, using three repurposed shipping containers.

One container will serve as a pre-constructed restroom pod while the other two will make a large kitchen and form a commercial counter-style restaurant. Two dining halls will be placed on either side of the container module and will accommodate 180 “hungry outdoor enthusiasts.” There will also be outdoor seating available on a heated concrete terrace.

“We are thrilled about this project because we are always looking for ways to give our skiers and snowboarders the best experience when they are at Brighton,” said Brighton Resort General Manager Mike Doyle.

Doyle said the Sidewinder Grill will offer a beautiful setting with more access to food, restrooms and other amenities in both the winter and summer.

At the moment, Brighton Resort only has one lodge at the bottom of the mountain. In order to use those facilities, skiers and snowboarders will have to ride all the way down the mountain. Brighton Ski Resort said the Sidewinder Grill will provide riders with a new on-mountain option.