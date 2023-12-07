COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — Brighton Resort now boasts Utah’s fastest chairlift, Crest 6 — a state-of-the-art, six-person lift that offers an extra quiet ride up the mountain.

The resort unveils the new lift on Friday, Dec. 8, according to a press release. Crest 6 is reportedly the first of manufacturer Doppelmayr’s “D-Line designs” to spin in Utah, operating using a gearless drive concept.

The lift is 20% faster than its predecessor, according to Brighton officials. It will be able to move 2400 passengers per hour.

The design makes the lift particularly low-vibration, energy-efficient, and maintenance-friendly, according to the release. Operating without a gearbox not only helps the lift’s reliability but in combination with other advances, reportedly provides a “whisper-quiet ride,” the release states.

It is said to combine decades of engineering expertise with “advanced technology, innovative craftsmanship, maximized efficiency, and an unparalleled guest experience.”

Additionally, Crest 6 will have ultra-wide, ergonomic seats that give extra legroom.

The new lift will also service Brighton’s planned biking trails and is equipped with clips for bike transport.

Members of the community are invited to go to the opening of the lift at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, with DJ Matty Mo providing some tunes, as well as complimentary drinks, pastries, and prizes.

For more information about Brighton Resort, visit their website here.